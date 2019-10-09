China urges India, Pakistan to engage in dialogue

BEIJING: A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson reiterated on Tuesday that China’s position on Kashmir was clear and consistent and called upon India and Pakistan to engage in dialogue to resolve the Kashmir issue and consolidate mutual trust.

“China’s position on Kashmir issue is clear and consistent. We call on India and Pakistan to engage in dialogue and consultation on all issues, including Kashmir issue, and consolidate mutual trust,” Geng Shuang said during his briefing when asked to comment on the ongoing visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to China and whether Kashmir issue would be figured during talks of the leadership of the two countries. Shuang said this was in line with interest of

both the countries and common aspiration of the world. To a question, he said China attached great importance to the visit of Prime Minister Khan to China. Khan will meet President Xi Jinping, Prime Minister Li Keqiang and Chairman Li Zhanshu and sign cooperation document. “Prime Minister Khan will also attend the closing ceremony of International Horticultural Exhibition,” the spokesperson said.“We have strategic mutual trust and advancing practical cooperation. Our cooperation in CPEC (China-Pakistan Economic Corridor) is bringing more outcomes to our peoples,” Shuang added.