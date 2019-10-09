S Punjab rout Sindh by an innings margin

KARACHI: Discarded international pacer Bilawal Bhatti did the damage with the leather as Southern Punjab demolished Sindh by an innings and 129 runs on the fourth and final day of their fourth round fixture of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy (first-class) here at UBL Sports Complex on Tuesday.

Bilawal, who had taken just one wicket in the first innings, took 4-23 in eight overs as Southern Punjab dismissed Sindh for only 133 in 43 overs in their second innings. After follow-on, Sindh had resumed at 58-3.

Omair Yousuf, who was batting on 33, fell for 37, having hit five fours. Fawad Alam, who was batting on 12 on Monday, made 26 with two fours. Bilawal, who has played two Tests and ten ODIs, was ably backed by international all-rounder Aamer Yamin who took 3-31, finishing with 5-57. Southern Punjab scored 546 all out in their first innings. In response, Sindh perished for 284 to face follow-on. Southern Punjab moved to the second spot with 50 points. The result leaves Sindh struggling at the fourth spot with 34 points.

Scores: Southern Punjab 546 all out in 140.2 overs (Aamer Yamin 142, Shan Masood 118, M Irfan junior 101, Sohaib Maqsood 57; Fawad Alam 2-63, Tabish Khan 2-101, Sohail Khan 2-102) Sindh 284 all out in 99.1 overs (Asad Shafiq 57, Saad Ali 55 Abid Ali 46; Rahat Ali 4-66, Aamer Yamin 2-26) and after follow-on 133 all out, 43 overs (Omair Bin Yousuf 37, Saad Ali 30 not out; Bilawal Bhatti 4-23, Aamer Yamin 3-31).

Meanwhile at Abbottabad Cricket Stadium Central Punjab comfortably negotiated 50 overs in their second innings to ensure a draw against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Set to score 319, Central Punjab reached 129-1 in 50 overs. Skipper Azhar Ali (13) was the only batsman to fall in Central Punjab’s second innings. Salman Butt remained unbeaten on 63 while M Saad scored 40 not out. The two added 97 for the second wicket unbroken alliance. Salman, who fell without score in the first innings, hit eight fours in his 177-minute stay. He faced 157 balls. Saad hit four fours and negotiated 121 balls. Imran Khan Senior got the only wicket of Azhar.

After having taken a 206-run lead, KP declared their second innings at 112-3. Israrullah made 26 and left-handed Khushdil Shah hit 24. Ehsan Adil took both the wickets.

Scores: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 484 for 5 declared, 133 overs (Ashfaq Ahmed 173, M Rizwan 128, Adil Amin 58 not out, Israrullah 43; Naseem Shah 2-85, Zafar Gohar 1-85) and 112 for 3 declared in 35 overs (Israrullah 26, Ashfaq Ahmed 20*,; Ehsan Adil 2-36) Central Punjab 278 all out 78.1 overs (K Akmal 136, Azhar Ali 24; Sameen Gul 4-57, Imran Khan senior 2-72) and 129 for 1 in 50 overs (Salman Butt 63 not out, M Saad 40 not out; Imran Khan senior 1-19). Result: Match drawn.