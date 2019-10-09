close
Wed Oct 09, 2019
October 9, 2019

Two STPP activists injured in firing

October 9, 2019

SUKKUR: Two activists of Sindh Taraqqi Pasand Party (STPP) were critically injured in a firing incident on Tuesday. According to police, two STPP activists identified as Mumtaz and Aamir were injured in firing at Mono Technical College, Tando Jam. The fleeing assailants were cornered by the locals and handed over to police.

The STPP Chairman, Dr Qadir Magsi, and other leaders visited the injured at the Hyderabad Hospital. Several STPP activists gathered at the Tando Jam Police Station and protested against the incident.

