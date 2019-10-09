Minister for promoting interfaith harmony

LAHORE:Minister for Human Rights and Minority Affairs Ijaz Alam Augustine has said the concept of interfaith harmony with the help of youths can be promoted in all major universities of Punjab.

He was speaking at a ceremony of project coming together-II at New Minister Block’s Committee Room here on Tuesday. The ceremony was organised by Human Rights Department in collaboration with Youth Development Foundation (YDF) in which different religious scholars including Allama Syed Gardezi, Dr Mubashar Nadeem, Sohail Raza, professor of UE Abdul Wahid and a large number of youths participated. Executive Director of YDF Shahid Rehmat briefed the audience about the project, saying project seeks to bring together students of diverse backgrounds from three leading public sector universities such as Bahauddin Zakariya University Multan ( BZU), University of Educational Multan and M Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture Multan( MNSUAM) as well as religious educational institutes(REIs) of all faiths and youths.

WB delegation: A four-member World Bank (WB) delegation led by Global Director Sameh Naguib called on Minister for Housing & Urban Development Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed at his office and discussed provision of technical assistance for the construction of low-cost houses under Naya Pakistan Housing Project. Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed briefed the delegation about the progress made on the Naya Pakistan Housing Project and added that besides the construction of three and five marla houses, high-rise buildings will also be constructed in big cities including Lahore, Faisalabad and Multan.

literacy centres: A representative delegation of civil society organisations called on Punjab Minister for Literacy & Non-Formal Basic Education Raja Rashid Hafeez at his office on Tuesday. According to a handout, the minister apprised the delegation of various measures taken for the promotion of literacy at the grassroots level and said the literacy department had provided the facility of free education to the deserving students.