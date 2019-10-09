‘Education key to development’

LAHORE:Ambassador of Finland to Pakistan Harri Kämäräinen has said that investment in education is the key to economic development and all the speedy progress they have achieved is precisely the result of Finland’s educational polices.

“About two years back, we celebrated our 100 years of independence, so it’s the best time to look at the history from where Finland had come from. A century ago, we stood among the poorest countries in Europe. All the development, we see today, has taken place after the World War II, and I believe, the one secret behind the Finland success story is precisely its education,” said Kämäräinen while talking to the academic and administrative heads during a one-day visit to the Government College University (GCU) here on Tuesday. Talking to the senior professors, the ambassador said their success started with the literacy; already 100 years there had been law in Finland that if a woman or a man wanted to marry, they must learn how to read and write first and that law had ensured education to both genders on equal footings. Kämäräinen also laid a stress on sustainable use of natural resources, saying that they used their forest resources for economic uplift but still in 2019 they had highest area of forests than ever due to the sustainable use. Speaking fluently in Urdu, the ambassador also talked about the beautiful culture of Pakistan and the recent technological advancement he had witnessed at industries in Sialkot.

FJMU: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid Tuesday visited Fatima Jinnah Medical University (FJMU) and reviewed the arrangements made for the seminar to be held in connection with breast cancer. Chief Minister Usman Buzdar will attend the seminar as a chief guest. The university Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Aamir Zaman Khan gave a detailed briefing to the minister regarding the arrangements.