Science matters

Instead of criticizing PPP Chairman Bilawal Zardari for his scientific discovery of: “When it rains, water comes down. When it rains more, more water comes down”, Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry should take his findings seriously for improving the level of scientific research in the country.
Dr Irfan Zafar
Islamabad
