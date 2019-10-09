close
Wed Oct 09, 2019
October 9, 2019

Science matters

Newspost

 
October 9, 2019

Instead of criticizing PPP Chairman Bilawal Zardari for his scientific discovery of: “When it rains, water comes down. When it rains more, more water comes down”, Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry should take his findings seriously for improving the level of scientific research in the country.

Dr Irfan Zafar

Islamabad

