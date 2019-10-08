Student council oath-taking ceremony

Islamabad:The Millennium College hosted a Student Council Investiture Ceremony 2019 at its Flagship Campus, I-9/3, says a press release.

The student council comprising of AS & A Level, IBDP program and IGCSE’s vowed under oath that they will be active and responsible members of the student executive council and will abide by the laws made by the college and the managing body to guarantee themselves and the student body a better campus life.

Ambassador Ali Sarwar Naqvi graced the occasion and inducted the School’s Head Boy Sarosh Atif and Head Girl Qirrat Ali as well as the Executive Council Members of all clubs and societies established within the school system. After administering the oath, Ambassador Ali Sarwar Naqvi along with the Founder & Chairman The Millennium Education Chaudhry Faisal Mushtaq, Director International Qualifications Azra Tahir and Principal of Millennium College, Campus I-9/3, Muneeze Muzzafar awarded sashes, badges and certificates to the members of the council which were received with immense pride and diligence. Principal Madam Muneeze Muzaffar congratulated and advised the students to work with responsibility and honesty and to uphold these honorable positions with integrity. She described the college elections as a platform for the council to learn how to maintain discipline, interact with their peers and aid their fellow students. She also emphasized on leadership and determination of the youth to make a revolutionary change in Pakistan.

Ambassador Ali Sarwar Naqvi expressed his views about the ceremony and enlightened the Millennials about his future vision. He encouraged the students to work hard towards their respective clubs/societies and focus on the diligence of punctuality, discipline and planning activities that would be beneficial for the entire student body.

Founder & Chairman The Millennium Education Chaudhry Faisal Mushtaq appreciated the dedication of the hard-working staff of Millennium College Campus I-9/3 and commended the engagement of the students in a variety of clubs and societies such as Environment & WWF Society, Pakistan Red Crescent Society, 4H Club, United Nations Girl Up, Global Entrepreneurship Club, MIT LaunchX Club, Robotics & Auto Engineering and many more. He emphasized the importance of upholding these official positions and respecting the roles that they have promised. 64 Millennials were sworn in under the oath as part of the Student Council and promised to strive for the betterment of not only the college but the betterment of the society in general.