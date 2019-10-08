PPP, PML-N agree to call Rehbar Committee meeting

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Monday agreed to formulate a joint strategy for anti-government movement and decided to convene the session of Rehbar Committee of the opposition before the Azadi March of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F).

The PPP Secretary General Syed Nayyer Hussain Bokhari and ex-speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq made a contact to formulate a joint strategy for the opposition anti-government movement.

Through the PPP and the PML-N morally and politically support Azadi March of Maulana Fazlur Rehman, but want to convene either the meetings of heads of the opposition parties or Rehbar Committee to work out the modalities for their participation in the Azadi March, which was announced by the Maulana on October 27.

During the talk between Nayyer Hussain Bokhari and Ayaz Sadiq, both stressed the need for evolving the joint plan of the opposition for Azadi March.

It is expected that both the parties will make contact with convener of Rehbar Committee Akram Khan Durrani for convening the meeting of the committee to work out the joint modalities for launching the joint anti-government movement.