Techno launches Spark 4 in Pakistan

Leading Chinese smartphone manufacturer TECNO has launched its most awaited smartphone, SPARK 4, today for Pakistan's people at an affordable price of 15,999. The latest addition to the company's mid-range category is a successor to the company's globally acclaimed, SPARK GO. Spark 4 is available for purchase across online at Daraz as well as offline channels. There is an exclusive offer for Daraz customers, if customers make the purchase via Daraz, they will also get a gift box along with the phone. General Manager Tecno Mobile Pakistan, Creek Ma, said, “Our prior focus is to ensure that our company keeps manufacturing smartphones that are integrated with the latest technology. With the amazing launch of Spark 4, we are quite confident that we are remarkably attaining the commitment to provide best smartphones having latest features with minimum price range in the market. We ensure that our smartphones are exactly in accordance with the current needs of our customers. Hence, we are certainly expanding our offline distribution of phones to make sure that our users never face any issue regarding the availability of latest launched Spark 4 as well as our other phones even if they are located in remote areas of Pakistan." Tecno Spark 4 is the first-ever budget-friendly phone to feature multiple highly advanced features. It has 13MP triple rear camera at the back and 8MP front camera enables the users to capture brilliant photos in all lighting conditions. The biggest highlight of Spark 4 is its 6.6' large screen, true super full view experience to users.***