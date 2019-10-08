FATF urged to take notice of malicious Indian campaign

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Monday urged the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) to take notice of India’s continuing malicious campaign against it and the attempts to politicise the FATF proceedings.

Editorial: Waiting in hope

In a statement issued by the Foreign Office, Pakistan rejected the recent comments by the Indian defence minister claiming that FATF could anytime blacklist Pakistan.

Related: Pakistan fares well on FATF conditions



"The statement reinforces Pakistan’s concerns, repeatedly highlighted to the FATF membership, about India’s attempts to politicise the FATF proceedings to further its narrow, partisan objectives," the FO statement said.

The statement mentioned that India’s incessant smear against Pakistan and blatant partisanship also called into question its credentials to be co-chair of the Asia-Pacific Joint Group that reviewed Pakistan’s progress to implement the FATF Action Plan.

"Our concerns in this regard have been previously brought to the attention of FATF members," the statement said, adding, "It is important for FATF to ensure that the process remains fair and unbiased".