Rural economy

The agriculture sector is a major contributor to both Pakistan’s economic growth and overall rural development. Million hectares are devoted to agriculture and more than half of our labour force is employed in the sector, but even then Pakistan remains a net importer of agricultural products. This is reflective of the slow growth in productivity of the agricultural sector. Unfortunately, in view of the prevailing slow growth of productivity in the sector, nothing substantial has been done in the rural sector which is why the poverty rate is still high in rural Pakistan.

Since government agencies and private firms have introduced hybrid seeds, these hybrid seeds, coupled with fake pesticides, insecticides and fertilizers, have destroyed the fertility of the soil; instead of making farmers more self-sufficient, they have become poorer. Above all, erratic government policies have not only complicated matters but also deepened the problems of the rural areas. If our rulers are really serious about sustainable development of Pakistanis living in rural Pakistan then efforts should not be focused on agriculture alone; a link needs to be made between production and the value-adding activities characterizing the non-farm sector.

Hashim Abro

Islamabad