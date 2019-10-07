Taimoor bags golf title

ISLAMABAD: Taimoor Khan (PAF) landed the third Noor Khan Memorial Amateur Golf title with the gross aggregate score of 11 under 205 over three-day of competition at PAF Golf Course in Peshawar.

On the final day (Sunday), Taimoor played an entertaining round of six under 66 which went along with his opening day sensational round of seven under 65.

Though he played a par on the second day, the two brilliant rounds were enough to give him eight-stroke decisive lead over Umar Khokhar (213) who finished second.Ashiq Hussain (215) was two-stroke further behind for third spot.