Gang active around Islamabad Airport

Rawalpindi :A gang looted a person landed at Islamabad International Airport from United Kingdom with his young son on gunpoint in the wee hours of Sunday depriving them of thousands of UK Pounds and other valuables.

The Rawalpindi police have registered the case against the gangsters active in the twin-cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad for a long time.

According to SP (Potohar) Syed Ali, the gangsters were history sheeters and wanted to the police of Rawalpindi, Islamabad and the other districts of Rawalpindi. He said that the CPO Rawalpindi has ordered to make headway and arrest them within 48 hours by using all resources.