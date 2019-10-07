JUI-F designs to be foiled, says Sarwar

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar has said that the plan of JUI(F) to turn the country into a battlefield is enmity against the public but we will not let them push the country towards instability and will foil their agenda, Pakistani nation has also rejected their agenda.

The governor was expressing his views in a meeting with Federal Minister of Science & Technology Fawwad Chaudhry at his residence on Sunday. Political situation of the country, administrative and other issues were discussed in the meeting. In another development, delegations of overseas Pakistanis led by Chaudhry Aslam, Muhammad Mumtaz from Glasgow and Chaudhry Parvez from London called on Ch Muhammad Sarwar. The governor tuned into the issues of overseas Pakistanis while they commended the governor on the initiatives of government for welfare of Pakistani Diaspora. Speaking to delegation, the governor that Prime Minister Imran Khan was dragging the country out of economic crises but unfortunately some parties with the ideology of chaos and anarchy were conspiring to push the country towards instability which is in no way in the benefit of our nation or country, this kind of politics will consequently affect the nation adversely and the country.

The governor hoped that the democratic political parties would not support JUI(F) in their misadventures. Ch Muhammad Sarwar once again made it clear that the PTI government would go on to complete its constitutional term of five years as it had received the mandate in 2018 elections. It is our legal and constitutional right to complete the five-year tenure and opposition’s plan to topple the government will only remain a farfetched dream, he added. Ch Sarwar referenced the issue of Kashmir and said that because of curfew in Kashmir and Indian atrocities, the regional situation was in front of the whole nation and under these circumstances the politics of agitation would affect the Kashmir cause, country is in dire need of solidarity and unity.

Ch Sarwar while addressing the delegates of Overseas Pakistanis said that the PTI government was delivering on the promises made with overseas Pakistanis. First time in the history of Pakistan special courts for overseas Pakistanis were established and three judges in Lahore High Court, while one judge in each district was deciding cases of overseas Pakistanis under fast track system. He went on to appreciate the efforts of overseas Pakistanis and said that our Diaspora played pivotal role in economic well-being of the country and their issues would be resolved on priority basis.