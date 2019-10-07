PMA welcomes health dept’s decision

LAHORE:Punjab Health Department’s decision that pharmacists cannot do medical practice is an upright decision and the PMA welcomes this decision.

This was expressed in a PMA meeting chaired by Prof Dr Ashraf Nizami. The meeting was attended by Prof Dr Malik Shahid Shaukat, Dr Iram Shahzadi, Dr Wajid Ali, Dr Bushra Haq, Dr Ahmad Naeem Akhtar, Dr Izhar Ahmad, Prof Dr Tanveer Anwar, Dr Aleem Nawaz, Dr Rana Sohail, Dr Talha, Dr Salman Kazmi and Dr Imran Shah.

It has been clarified that President and General Secretary of PMA Lahore had attended the meeting in Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department Punjab under direction of Lahore High Court in which it was decided that pharmacists can render services under DRAP Act but diagnosis and prescription for patients is pure domain of doctors registered with PMDC.

The government is requested to ensure sale of drugs only on prescription of registered doctors from medical stores and pharmacies and there must be a ban on counter sale of drugs as this is equal to promotion of quackery.