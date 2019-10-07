CM to visit cities to review law and order, cleanliness

LAHORE: Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on his return to Lahore from Multan paid surprise visit to Mian Channu, Sahiwal and Okara.

According to a handout issued Sunday, he also reviewed cleanliness conditions, law and order and steps being taken for eradication of dengue. He visited Mian Channu while coming back from Multan. Usman Buzdar also reviewed overall conditions and traffic management of the city, reviewed cleanliness conditions of the city in Mian Channu.

The citizens of Mian Channu were taken aback by the sudden arrival of Usman Buzdar. Cleanliness conditions and other administrative matters should be improved in all big and small cities across the province, he directed. Traffic system should also be improved for facilitating daily movements of people, he directed.

Later on, Usman Buzdar reached Sahiwal and reviewed cleanliness and other matters of the city. He also reviewed the PHA’s performance in Sahiwal city and expressed his satisfaction over its performance.

An emergency meeting also took place under the chair of Usman Buzdar at Circuit House, Sahiwal. Commissioner Sahiwal Division, RPO and DPO Sahiwal also gave a detailed briefing to him.

He was also given briefing on dengue control and matters relating to health. He directed while addressing during the meeting that staff should remain active and vigilant all the time in order to completely control dengue fever and no negligence would be tolerated in this regard. RPO Sahiwal division and DPO Sahiwal also gave a briefing about law and order. He directed the police officials to adopt zero-tolerance for crime and also directed to safeguard the life and property of citizens at every cost. All possible resources will be provided to the police in order to control and overcome the crime, he added. “I will continue to pay surprise visit to different cities in order to review law and order, cleanliness conditions, traffic management and other affairs”, he stated.

Usman Buzdar said that in order to ascertain real problems of the people, he would continue his visit to the cities and can visit any city in order to review the performance of police and administration.

Buzdar accorded warm welcome: Usman Buzdar was accorded grand reception on his return to Lahore from Multan at Okara Toll Plaza. Dozens of PTI workers gathered around CM’s vehicle and raised slogans in his favour.

Usman Buzdar alighted from his vehicle after seeing the enthusiasm of the PTI workers, shook hands with them and paid gratitude. The PTI workers also raised party flags on this occasion.

corruption: Punjab Finance Minister Makhdoom Jawan Bakhat Hashim stressed the need for making Municipal Corporation, local government and property tax departments corruption free and transparent under Sub-National Governance (SNG) programme-II.

Chairing a review meeting of the SNG-II programme at camp office, the minister said the Punjab government wants to make these departments transparent and corruption free and evolve an automated system.

In the first phase, reforms are being introduced in taxation system in order to control the resources. He requested the SNG officials to assist and train the different Punjab government departments’ officials for PC-I preparation.

The minister stressed the need for inclusion of the policymakers and elected representatives in the steering committee of the SNG to improve the governance level in accordance with international standards.

Earlier, SNG director Majeed Sadzoi briefs the meeting that SNG-II is continuation of the SNG-I started by the DFID in Punjab and KP during 2013-2017.

Under SNG-I, tax policies, PFC, and special debt and tax management cells were introduced. Under SNG-II, reforms agenda would be introduced through which local government departments would be empowered and revamped.