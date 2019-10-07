close
Mon Oct 07, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
October 7, 2019

Tayyab crashes out of US Open

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
October 7, 2019

KARACHI: Pakistan’s top squash player Tayyab Aslam crashed out of $185,500 US Open in Philadelphia, USA, on Sunday. Tayyab, who was the first from the country to compete in this prestigious event since 2012, lost in the first round.

Raphael Kandra from Germany defeated Tayyab 8-11, 11-3, 6-11, 11-7, 11-3 in 47 minutes. Amir Atlas Khan had been the last player to compete in the main round of US Open back in 2012.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports