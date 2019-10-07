Tayyab crashes out of US Open

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Pakistan’s top squash player Tayyab Aslam crashed out of $185,500 US Open in Philadelphia, USA, on Sunday. Tayyab, who was the first from the country to compete in this prestigious event since 2012, lost in the first round.
Raphael Kandra from Germany defeated Tayyab 8-11, 11-3, 6-11, 11-7, 11-3 in 47 minutes. Amir Atlas Khan had been the last player to compete in the main round of US Open back in 2012.
KARACHI: Pakistan’s top squash player Tayyab Aslam crashed out of $185,500 US Open in Philadelphia, USA, on Sunday. Tayyab, who was the first from the country to compete in this prestigious event since 2012, lost in the first round.
Raphael Kandra from Germany defeated Tayyab 8-11, 11-3, 6-11, 11-7, 11-3 in 47 minutes. Amir Atlas Khan had been the last player to compete in the main round of US Open back in 2012.