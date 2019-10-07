East Anglia flooding disrupts train, road traffic

LONDON: Heavy rain has triggered surface water flooding in East Anglia, disrupting trains and leaving some roads impassable.The Met Office issued an amber weather warning for the region on Sunday afternoon as slow moving rain coming from the west struck. Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service said it had been “inundated” with 999 calls about “widespread flooding”.

Residents under threat from flood water were advised to take precautionary action such turning off the electricity supply and moving valuables upstairs.On social media, drivers shared photos and videos of traffic ploughing through deep pools of water gathering on roads, including the A47 near Norwich.

Ellen Isaac, 26, from Wroxham in Norfolk, said she was cut off from her home by local flooding. “The conditions are awful at the minute, all the main roads have points where they are flooded right across. The more rural roads are completely blocked,” she said. “I needed to pick up my prescription and then couldn’t get back home due to the flooding. I live in Wroxham, but I’m currently stopped at a friend’s house. I’ll try again later before it gets dark but I don’t really want to get stuck too late.”

Norfolk police said the surface water issue was “particularly acute” in the east of the county. Flooding on the railway meant Greater Anglia services were unable to run between Norwich, Lowestoft, Great Yarmouth and Sheringham. Customers were being advised not to travel on these routes, with a small number of rail replacement bus services put in place.

According to the Met Office, Cromer on the Norfolk coast saw the highest total rainfall in the past 12 hours with 46.4mm. This was followed by 45.6mm falling at Weybourne and 44.6mm at Tibenham Airfield, both also in Norfolk. Up in North Yorkshire, police continued to warn drivers of the risks posed by standing water on the roads.

As of 4.30pm, the Environment Agency had issued five flood warnings for Sunday where immediate action was required. These covered areas at the Welsh border near Shrewsbury, Reeth in North Yorkshire, north of Norwich and at Halesworth in Suffolk.A further 51 flood alerts were issued advising people to prepare for possible flooding across northern, central and south-east England.