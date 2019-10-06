Nine Jihadists killed in Idlib

BEIRUT: Nine Jihadists were killed on Saturday in Russian airstrikes on Syria’s war-torn province of Idlib, a monitoring group said.

“Russian strikes this morning targeted the Hurras al-Deen group and Ansar al-Tahwid in eastern Idlib... killing nine Jihadists,” said the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights. Six of the dead were members of the al-Qaeda linked Hurras al-Deen.