Sun Oct 06, 2019
AFP
October 6, 2019

Nine Jihadists killed in Idlib

National

AFP
October 6, 2019

BEIRUT: Nine Jihadists were killed on Saturday in Russian airstrikes on Syria’s war-torn province of Idlib, a monitoring group said.

“Russian strikes this morning targeted the Hurras al-Deen group and Ansar al-Tahwid in eastern Idlib... killing nine Jihadists,” said the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights. Six of the dead were members of the al-Qaeda linked Hurras al-Deen.

