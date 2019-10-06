16 dead in Balochistan road accidents

QUETTA: As many as 16 persons died while 47 others were injured in different traffic accidents in Balochistan on Saturday.

Levies sources said a speeding Karachi bound passenger coach coming from Pasni overturned near the Bazi Top on the Coastal Highway. Resultantly, 11 passengers including women and children died while 11 others sustained injuries.

The Pakistan Coast Guards, Levies and rescue teams reached the site and shifted the bodies and injured to District Headquarter Hospital, Uthal, and Navy Hospital, Uthal. Seriously injured persons were later shifted to Karachi for treatment. Dead bodies were handed over to heirs after completing necessary medico-legal formalities.

Separately, a speedy Quetta bound van coming from Khuzdar collided with a Khuzdar bound van coming from Surab on the National Highway.

As a result, five passengers died while 36 others were wounded. According to Levies, bodies and injured were shifted to District Headquarters Hospital Khuzdar.

Expressing grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives provincial Minister for Home and Tribal Affairs Mir Ziaullah Langove directed authorities concerned for providing the best medical treatment facilities to the injured.