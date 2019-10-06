Arshad sets new national record, fails to reach World Athletics finals

KARACHI: Pakistan’s premier javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem on Saturday set a new national record but the effort was not enough to help him qualify for the finals of the javelin throw event of the World Athletics Championships at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha.

Arshad, whose previous best was 80.75 metre, on Saturday recorded a throw of 81.52 metre to finish ninth in his group and 16th overall among 32 competitors.

As many as 12 athletes qualified for the finals which will be held on Sunday (today).

The Mian Channu-born 2018 Asian Games bronze medallist recorded 81.52m in his first attempt, 75.48m in second, but missed the third attempt.

“At least Arshad set a new national record,” Athletics Federation of Pakistan (AFP) president Maj Gen (retd) Akram Sahi told ‘The News’ from Doha.

“I am happy that Arshad left the Indians behind and it means that he will be number one in the South Asian Games,” said Sahi, a former international athlete.

Sahi said Arshad still had a chance to qualify for Olympics. “We will make our best effort to field him in future events where he will try for earning an Olympic seat,” Sahi said.

He was quick to add that he was trying to manage a German coach for Arshad or sending him to Germany for quality training.

“I have talked to German athletics governing body’s president and requested him to send his number two or number three coach or help us send Arshad to Germany. You know Germany is at the top. If we are able to arrange something for Arshad then hopefully it will help our athlete,” Sahi said. “The German coach also saw Arshad’s effort which was a good one,” Sahi said.