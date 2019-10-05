Fake bank accounts case: AC extends judicial remand of Zardari, sister

ISLAMABAD: Judicial remand of former president Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur is extended till October 22 in Park Lane case connected with fake bank accounts reference.

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Friday produced former president Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur before the accountability court Judge Muhammad Bashir after ending of their judicial remand time.

During hearing accountability court judge remarked that the court had to develop a way out to precede the trial. To this, NAB prosecutor said that the previous procedure could be followed.

Judge Muhammad Bashir said that previously there were only two accused in corruption case but in this reference thirty accused had been nominated. He said what about Anwar Majeed's appearance.

He further remarked that accused Anwar Majeed was not brought to Islamabad due to ailment and what would be its legal status.

Defense Lawyer Farouk H Naek said that an exemption from hearing request had been filed by Anwar Majeed, which should be accepted by this court.

To a query of court, NAB Prosecutor Sardar Muzafar Abbasi said that the applications of bank employees to become approvers in the case were under process with the NAB headquarter.

During hearing, Asif Zardari arrived at rostrum and said that he usually faced sudden low sugar level, adding that there was a plaque in his heart if something happened to him it would be difficult to shift him hospital within two hours. “My doctor has advised me to shift in hospital,” he added.

Zardari's lawyer said that the court had sought the doctors' report when last time former president was shifted hospital but it was not provided yet. Extending the judicial remand accountability court adjourned the hearing of the case till October 22.

Meanwhile, in another case accountability court has sought reply from Adiala Jail administration on the plea by Asifa Bhutto Zardari seeking contempt of court proceeding for not allowing her to meet Asif Zardari despite court orders.

Judge Muhammad Bashir conducted hearing on a contempt of court plea against jail administration.

Petitioner's counsel Sardar Latif Khosa pleaded that former president was in judicial custody. He stated that his client was not being allowed to meet Zardari despite this court's orders.

He prayed the court to initiate the contempt of court proceeding against the respondents to this the court sought written reply from the jail administration and adjourned hearing of the case till October 7.