Fazl planning to create anarchy, says Sarwar

Lahore: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has said that 220 million Pakistanis reject the protest of JUI-F chief Mulana Fazulur Rehman.

“It is not time to protest against our own government rather it’s time for a long march against India and expose it. I hope no party, including PML-N and PPP, would participate in Maulana’s long march.”

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and the Provincial Cabinet would decide what to do regarding the protest, he said, adding, “We are advocates of peaceful protests but will not give permission to anyone to take the law in their own hands.” This Punjab governor said this while talking to journalists and addressing a ceremony held in connection with World Animal Day at Governor’s House on Friday. Begum Perveen Sarwar, PAT Secretary General Khuram Nawaz Gandapur and PTI MPA Ayesha Iqbal were also present. Talking to journalists, the Punjab governor said the PTI always talked of peaceful protests but Maulana Fazulur Rehman had no intention to hold peaceful protest instead he was planning to create anarchy and chaos through lockdowns which was in the interest of the nation. He said that it could be said without any doubt that Maulana had no reason or ground to protest against the government and no one will be allowed to take the law into their own hands.

Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar showed concern over the situation in Kashmir and said that India had crossed the limit of atrocities and killings in Kashmir. “Today the government and nation think that it is not time to protest but to lay down our lives to save the jugular vein of Pakistan and to stand in support with Kashmiris.” He said. The government is fighting the case of Kashmiris all across the world and will never abandon them. While addressing the ceremony, The Punjab governor said, “Our religion Islam forbids from torturing animals. I will run a campaign within universities for animal rights and protection. We will make fresh legislation for animal rights and will amend the 18th century’s old law in this regard. Wife of Punjab Governor Perveen Sarwar said that, unfortunately, all previous government did not take much interest in animal rights and protection. Increase in cases of killings and torture of the animals was noticed in previous years. But now there should be no delay in such matters, she said, adding civil society should come forward in this regard to run an awareness campaign for animal rights.