Important information retrieved from Maryam’s phone: Sh Rashid

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed Friday said important information has been retrieved from the mobile phone of Maryam Nawaz, PML-N Vice President, that was recovered from her in the prison cell.Sheikh Rashid said the government is not afraid of the protest movement announced by the JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and the government would complete its term. Talking to private news channel, he said the JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman would also face action if he disrupts political system. He said the PTI government would not be blackmailed by threats of million marches announced by the opposition leader for his political gains instead they should highlight Kashmir cause in protests. He said the Maulana has always protested against the democratic system and he wants justice by holding protests on the roads rather than knocking the doors of the court.

Sheikh Rashid said the proposed Azadi March call by Fazlur Rehman in Islamabad has failed to receive the support of other opposition parties and will most likely result in failure. He suggested to the Maulana not to use his madrassa children for his political gains. He said PPP leader Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will not join Azadi March and the Maulana is playing a solo flight without the support of other opposition parties. He said the Maulana is disappointed over the failure of his Azadi March. He made it clear that across the board accountability against the corrupt will not stop, as the government is not afraid of opposition’s lock downs and alliances.

The minister said the country has already rejected the corrupt elements in elections and now they are taking revenge from the country by announcing lock downs against the democratic government. He said people would support the stance of Prime Minister Imran Khan over rule of law and the Constitution and have great affection for their leader.