close
Fri Oct 04, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
October 4, 2019

Germany, China keen to invest in Punjab

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
October 4, 2019

LAHORE:Punjab Transport Minister Jahanzaib Khan Khichi has said that benefits will be taken from international experiences for the development of transport sector in Punjab.

Germany, Czechoslovakia and China have shown interest to invest in transport sector, said the minister on Thursday while chairing a meeting held to review progress on purchase of new buses for providing comfortable and environment-friendly transport facilities to people of the provincial metropolis.

The meeting was informed that the delegations of Germany, Czechoslovakia and China would soon visit Punjab. The Lahore Transport Company presented various recommendations for solution to the traffic problems and procurement of new buses.

LTC CEO Marriyam Khawar gave briefing about the strategy of urban routes in Lahore. Matters regarding rapid increase in population and related traffic problems in Lahore were discussed. Transport Secretary Asad-ur-Rahman Gillani, LTC CEO Marriyam Khawar and officers from other departments concerned were also present.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Lahore