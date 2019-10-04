Germany, China keen to invest in Punjab

LAHORE:Punjab Transport Minister Jahanzaib Khan Khichi has said that benefits will be taken from international experiences for the development of transport sector in Punjab.

Germany, Czechoslovakia and China have shown interest to invest in transport sector, said the minister on Thursday while chairing a meeting held to review progress on purchase of new buses for providing comfortable and environment-friendly transport facilities to people of the provincial metropolis.

The meeting was informed that the delegations of Germany, Czechoslovakia and China would soon visit Punjab. The Lahore Transport Company presented various recommendations for solution to the traffic problems and procurement of new buses.

LTC CEO Marriyam Khawar gave briefing about the strategy of urban routes in Lahore. Matters regarding rapid increase in population and related traffic problems in Lahore were discussed. Transport Secretary Asad-ur-Rahman Gillani, LTC CEO Marriyam Khawar and officers from other departments concerned were also present.