Yasmin briefs Alvi on health projects

LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid called on President of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi and Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at Governor’s House on Thursday.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister Pakistan on Health Dr Zafar Mirza was also present. Dr Yasmin Rashid briefed the president about the progress on the health projects in Punjab. She said that ease was being created for the people of the province in health sector according to the prime minister’s vision.

She briefed the president on the measures taken for rooting out dengue from the province. Basharat: Provincial Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Social Welfare Raja Basharat has said that the revival of international cricket in Pakistan is a major achievement of the PTI government while Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Usman Bazdar fulfilled another promise made to the people.

He was chairing a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Law at Gaddafi Stadium on Thursday. The meeting reviewed the security arrangements regarding the cricket match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

Provincial Minister for Sports and Tourism Taimur Ahmed Khan, Provincial Minister for Labour Ansar Majid Khan, Provincial Minister for Population Welfare Hashim Dogar, Chief Secretary Punjab Yousuf Naseem Khokhar, IG Punjab Arif Nawaz Khan, Additional Chief Secretary Home Syed Ali Murtaza, Additional IG Special Branch and other officers were present.

Raja Basharat said that the people of Pakistan would enjoy wonderful cricket in a peaceful environment. Chief Minister Usman Bazdar, the Punjab government and the administration are working hard to provide healthy entertainment to their citizens.

Earlier, briefing regarding security arrangements at Gaddafi Stadium and surroundings was given by the Punjab Police that stated that over 13,416 police personnel have been deployed on the occasion of matches and 288 CCTV cameras have been installed in Gaddafi Stadium and neighbourhood for strict monitoring.

Strict checking has been ensured on all the stadium gates. After the meeting, Raja Basharat along with the cabinet committee members and officers also visited the stadium and gave further instructions while reviewing security arrangements on the occasion.