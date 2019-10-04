LHC seeks report on effects of blanket ban on plastic bags

LAHORE: A Lahore High Court full bench on Thursday directed the Punjab government to submit a copy of a draft bill aimed at regulating manufacturing, sale and use of polythene bags in the province and also an analysis report on effects of a blanket ban on the plastic product. Earlier, Chief Secretary Yousaf Naseem Khokhar told the bench that the draft of a proposed legislation was almost finalised and would soon be presented before the provincial cabinet.

He said the opinion of different stakeholders and experts had been taken into consideration in the process of the drafting of the bill. He said the government would introduce a sunset law to avoid abrupt effect.

The bench comprising Justice Syed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi, Justice Chaudhry Masood Jahangir and Justice Jawad Hassan was hearing the multiple petitions challenging the legality of Section 3 of Punjab Prohibition on Manufacture, Use, Sale and Import of Polythene Bags Ordinance 2002, which allows manufacturing, sale and use of polythene bags above 15 microns thickness.

Lead counsel of the petitioners, Salman Khan Niazi, however, said increasing thickness of the bags would be of no use. He said the matter basically pertained to harmful effects on human health and environment by the use of polythene bags & styrofoam products (plastic straws, cups, spoons, plates, food trays and other related disposable material).

He said the polythene bags and styrofoam products were single use plastics which took thousands of years to decompose and they had been causing havoc in various areas of Punjab and were damaging the sewerage system of cities, spreading epidemics, polluting soil, causing water pollution and endangering aquatic life. The bench adjourned further hearing till October 10.