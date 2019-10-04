Mark Coles steps down as women’s team coach

KARACHI: Mark Coles has stepped down as Pakistan national women’s team head coach, citing family reasons and will be returning to New Zealand next week.

Mark took over the responsibilities in October 2017 and had a contract until the end of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Australia 2020 to be held from February 21 to March 8.

“It is with a very heavy heart that I have decided to step down from my coaching role, something which I enjoyed tremendously. However, at this time my family responsibilities are such that they need my undivided attention and focus,” Mark said.

“I have been thinking about this for some time and taking into account Pakistan has some critical assignments in the next few months, I thought it was fair to the side I convey my decision to the Pakistan Cricket Board so that they have enough time to find a replacement.

“I have thoroughly enjoyed my stay in Lahore and working with the women’s team as well as all those who are associated with women’s cricket. “I will miss working with all these girls and will always remain their supporter and well-wisher. I have no doubts the Pakistan national women’s team will continue to make an upward progress,” he added.

Meanwhile, PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan said: “I am fully aware of Mark’s personal reasons and appreciate that despite pressing matters, he remained committed to Pakistan and the national women’s team.”

Pakistan achieved major results during Mark’s tenure as head coach. They are presently sitting fifth in the ICC Women’s Championship and can qualify directly for the ICC Women’s World Cup 2021.

Under his watch, in 50-overs cricket, Pakistan lost 2-1 to New Zealand, beat Sri Lanka 3-0, lost 1-0 to Bangladesh, lost 3-0 to Australia, defeated the West Indies 2-1 and drew 1-1 with South Africa.

In the shortest format this year, Pakistan women lost 2-1 to the West Indies and 3-2 to South Africa. During his time, Sana Mir became the most successful ODI spinner in the world, Javeria Khan and Bismah Maroof were named to lead a multi-nation Women’s Global Development squad and Nida Dar became the first Pakistan woman player to earn a contract in the WBBL. Meanwhile, the PCB has appointed batting coach Iqbal Imam as interim head coach for the series against Bangladesh, which will be played from October 26 to November 4 in Lahore.