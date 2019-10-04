close
Fri Oct 04, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
October 4, 2019

Woman strangled to death allegedly by estranged husband

Karachi

A woman was strangulated to death allegedly by her estranged husband at her parents’ house in Machchar Colony on Thursday. Police said they reached the property located near Ikhlaq Chowk within the limits of the Docks police station after the parents of the victim, Sumera, wife of Zahid Hussain, informed them about the incident.

They inspected the scene and transported the body to the Civil Hospital Karachi for an autopsy.

SHO Aslam Jut said the woman was the mother of a five-year-old daughter. He added the man first beat her badly and then strangulated her to death over a family dispute. He said the suspect had escaped before the police arrived at the house.

The SHO said Sumera had left her husband’s house and had been living with her parents over a family dispute. A case has been registered against the suspect on the complaint of the victim’s mother.

