KU VC inaugurates website of Urdu research journal ‘Imtezaaj’

KARACHI: The Vice-Chancellor of the University of Karachi, Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi, on Wednesday inaugurated the website of the research journal of Urdu Department, which is called ‘Imtezaaj’ and is accessible at www.imtezzaj.uok.edu.pk.

Talking on the occasion, the vice-chancellor said research played a pivotal role in betterment and empowerment of the nation at large, adding that it can teach lifelong lessons to students and intelligentsia.

He further said the Karachi University is one of the best institutions in the country promoting R&D work in all the 53 departments. Dr Iraqi mentioned that the Urdu Department is not only one of the oldest departments of the varsity but also a pride for all and its recent input “Imtezaaj” would certainly help the students and scholars of the country as well as the outer world to present their research capacity and standards.

The Chairperson Department of Urdu, and Editor-in-Chief research journal ‘Imtezaaj,’ Prof Dr Tanzim-ul-Firdous stated that language and literature are the basic cores for any society, adding that we knew research in the domains of language and literature brought some facts of various aspects of life. She observed that the contemporary research is a tool for prosperity and it could bring ideas for a better world.

Dr Firdous said the research journal has already proved its credibility in the Urdu world with continuous publishing of quality material, adding that it is now time for literati to reciprocate and strengthen our efforts with their extensive participations.

On this occasion, volume 07 of ‘Imtezaaj’ was also issued online and the Dean Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences, Prof Dr Nasreen Aslam Shah, members of the research journal and researchers also attended the ceremony.