PLTA JTI Jr Tennis begins today

LAHORE: The PLTA JTI Junior Tennis Championship 2019 will roll into action on Thursday here at Punjab Tennis Academy Bagh-i-Jinnah courts.

PLTA Secretary Rashid Malik told the media on Wednesday ahead of the event that players from across Punjab will be seen in action during the activity, which aims at promoting the game of tennis at grassroots level.

The event will be contested in boys/girls U-10, boys U–8, girls U–8, boys U–6 and girls U-6 cage categories.Malik, who is also tournament director, said that the season has started and PLTA has been working very hard to make this game popular across Punjab at nursery level. “This event is a part of our struggle to spread this game across Punjab. The certificates will be awarded to all participants whereas medals will be given to the position-holders,” Malik said.