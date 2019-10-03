Private schools asked to submit fee record

LAHORE: The district administration has taken steps to check the fees of private schools operating in the territorial jurisdiction of the provincial capital.

It has been directed to operators of private schools to submit their fee vouchers of the year of 2017 and 2019 along with fee structure and fee mechanism report within one week in the office of CEO Education Authority, Lahore.

These directions were passed on by Lahore DC Muhammad Ashgar Joiya while chairing a meeting of District Registering Authority Lahore which was attended by CEO Education Lahore, representatives of private school and parents.

“District Education Authority Lahore will issue notices to all schools in this regard. After fee vouchers submission the committee will review them in the light of court verdict. Similarly, school administrations against which complaints of excessive fee charging were filed by the parents have also been called for hearing in DC office on Saturday.” Joyia added.

Upgrade of transport terminals: The Provincial Transport Department has decided in principle for the upgrade of transport terminals in 36 districts for providing best travel facilities to the passengers.

It was decided in meeting chaired by Provincial Transport Minister Jehanzeb Khan Khichi at Civil Secretariat on Wednesday. The meeting considered upgrade of C-class transport terminals across the province. It was decided a development scheme should be designed for the upgrade of the transport terminals. It was decided that a high-level technical committee would submit its comprehensive recommendations within the coming seven days.