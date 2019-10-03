Third ODI draws low fan turnout

KARACHI: The turnout of the crowd during the third and final One-day International (ODI) of the three-match series between Pakistan and Sri Lanka was not encouraging here at the National Stadium on Wednesday.

In the first half, the crowd’s turnout was extremely low. However, it built up in the second session but still most of the stands were empty.

Karachi was hosting an international one-day series after a decade and it was expected that the NSK would be jam-packed. But it all turned out to be a near-frustrating show. In the second ODI, the crowd was a bit encouraging as fans utilised the tickets which they had purchased for witnessing the first outing which was washed out due to rain without a single ball being bowled on September 27.

Ask former Test pacer Jalaluddin and he will tell you about the reasons behind the low turnout of the crowd. “The crowd did not come as was expected,” Jalal told ‘The News’ here at the National Stadium.

“Some of the key Sri Lankan players did not come which affected the turnout. Due to rain the second game was rescheduled from Sunday to Monday, that was also a factor. The marketing and publicity also seemed quite low,” Jalal pointed out.

“Hype could not be created as till late Sri Lanka was also not confirming their decision. All these factors together created a complex situation which affected the crowd turnout,” said Jalal, who played six Tests and eight One-day Internationals for Pakistan from 1982 to 1985.

“In Karachi, crowd turnout always remains good and in the day-night international matches stadium always remains full. Water-tight security arrangements also affected the crowd turnout. People don’t get a sort of comfort in such situation which is necessary for enjoying a game,” he said.

However, he was quick to add that considering the resumption of international cricket has just begun, the crowd is not that bad as 50 percent seats in the stadium seem occupied.

“If good marketing is managed, top players come, then definitely crowd will come to see live action,” he said. “As compared to Dubai crowd is better here. I hope thick crowd will be seen during the T20s in Lahore. The disadvantage which cricket faced here in terms of viewership will become advantage for Lahore’s T20s. I am sure,” he added.

Jalal said that incentives offered for the public could have been better. “Had incentives been kept for the crowd, kept draws in tickets during first innings and second innings, which could be done then it could work. In a series like this, the PCB’s marketing team did not make a good effort to attract the crowd, which I think they should have done,” he said.

Meanwhile, some fans were also seen coming from Interior Sindh to witness their favourite cricketers. Sajjad Ali, a student, had come all the way from Ghotki by spending a substantial amount.

“I purchased Rs500 ticket and have almost spent Rs4000. I love cricket. I have just reached and my dream to witness live cricket is going to be fulfilled,” Sajjad told ‘The News’, while going towards Gate No10 after being dropped in front of the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) headquarters by the shuttle bus.

Ubaid, also a student, had come from Lahore. “I reached yesterday and spent a night with my relatives and am going to witness the game today. I have come here to see Babar Azam,” he said.

Security arrangements were boosted further on Wednesday. During the second game the other day which Pakistan won, this correspondent had seen shuttle buses dropping fans in front of the stadium’s gates. But on Wednesday, the spectators were seen being dropped in front of the SSGC headquarters. And from there they went all the way on foot to enter their respective galleries.