Three killed in highway accident

Three people died in a road accident on Super Highway on Wednesday. The accident took place near Kathore Morr within the jurisdiction of the Gadap City police station. The police said that the victims were trying to push their stalled car when a speedy truck hit them.

As a result, all three victims died on the spot. Their bodies were taken to the Baqai Hospital where they were identified as 10-year-old Abron, 19-year-old Saghir and 25-year-old Farooq. However, their families took their bodies away without any medico-legal formalities. The police said that the victims were residents of Christian Colony, Mehmoodabad.

Man commits suicide

A man allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself at his house in Federal B Area. Police said that the man found dead from the house located in Block 16 within the limits of the Yousuf Plaza police station.

Responding to information, the police and rescuers reached the scene and shifted the body to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities where he was identified as 50-year-old Irfan, son of Shahid.

According to SHO Anila Qadir, the deceased, father of five children, was unemployed and apparently committed suicide due to financial problems.

Man falls to death

A man died after he fell into the elevator shaft of a residential building located near Garden Chowk within the jurisdiction of the Garden police station.

Responding to information, rescuers reached the scene and retrieved the body. The body was taken to the Civil Hospital for an autopsy where he was identified as 29-year-old Zohaib, son of Aurangzaib.

The Police said that the victim, who was an employee of a private courier company, was returning after delivering a parcel. Zohaib’s family took away his body without any medico-legal formalities.

Labourer dies

A labourer died after falling from the second floor of an under-construction building near PIDC in the Artillery Maidan police remits. The body was transported to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Center where he was identified as 35-year-old Zubair. The police said the incident took place when his foot slipped while doing his routine work.

10 hurt in road crash

Ten people were injured in a collision between a passenger coach and a Hiace van on the Northern Bypass within the remits of the Manghopir police station.

Responding to information, ambulances from welfare associations reached the scene and transported the victims to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital. The police said the injured persons include Manzoor, 65, Jawed Zahid Ali, 38, Ehtisham, 21, Rehan, 40, Abdul Wakeel, 38, Wasim, 39, Abdul Qadir, 40, Khurram Rafiq, 45, and Imran, 31.