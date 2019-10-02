Draft of legislation for rights of PWDs to be tabled in NA soon

Islamabad :The draft of the first ever proposed legislation for the rights of persons living with disabilities (PWDs) after having gone through the parliamentary committees is ready now to put before the National Assembly and expected to be presented in the current session to be passed.

“It’s a good and commendable legislation that talks about health, wellbeing and inclusion of PWDs in the society,” said Shunila Ruth, member of the NA standing committees on human rights. But for the reserved seats of PWDs in the parliament there is constitutional hitch that needs a separate resolution. She was speaking at a lobbying meeting organised by the Potohar Mental Health Association (PMHA) with the generous support of Voluntary Service Overseas (VSO) to discuss the bill.

A government bill for the wellbeing of PWDs was tabled in the National Assembly by Federal Minister for Human Rights Dr. Shireen Mazari in December last. After consultations and incorporating inputs from the stake holders the ICT Rights of Persons with Disability Bill, 2018 is expected to be tabled for voting in the lower house in the current session started on Monday. For the first time Pakistani parliament is going to enact a law for the rights of persons living with disabilities. Currently, there is no proper legislation for them except an out-dated ordinance of 1981.

It’s the responsibility of the government and society to be sensitive about PWDs needs and look after them, Ruth said. The proposed legislation is a comprehensive draft still it does not talk about intellectually challenged persons. By disability we only consider physical disability. Sharing her personal experiences she recounted problems and negative societal response they faced being a family that had an intellectually challenged child.

“My sister was a differently abled person and in those times there was no institute to educate such children so we sent her to Japan for education. Usually, such people are hidden in the corners of houses by families but my father who was a bishop in Sialkot used to take her along in functions despite negative remarks from the people”.

Zulqurnain Asghar, Chief Executive of PMHA, said examples from around the world tell us that it was persons living with disabilities who spearhead the movements to bring legislations for their rights themselves. Like largely paralyzed Japanese politicians Yasuhiko Funago and Eiko Kimurawho after electing into the parliament brought a first legislation for PWDs. While in Pakistan despite that 15 per cent PWDs account for Pakistani population there is no representation of them in the parliament, he said.

The MNAs were of the view that it’s a constitutional matter and for that a constitutional amendment is needs that is a lengthy process and need time and effort. There are seats for women and minorities and to reserve seats for PWDs there would need support of all parties to bring a constitutional amendment to create new seats.