MoU signed on intellectual growth

LAHORE:University of Management & Technology (UMT) and Pakistan Navy War College (PNWC) have signed an MoU to promote intellectual growth and to foster academic interaction amongst both institutions.

According to a press release, the MoU was signed by UMT President, Ibrahim Hasan Murad, and Rear Admiral Zahid Ilyas HI (M) SBt, Commander Central Punjab (COMCEP) and Commandant Pakistan Navy War College, Lahore, on behalf of their respective institutions. Rector UMT Dr Muhammad Aslam and others were also present on the occasion.

The purpose of the MoU was to collaborate and explore the possibilities of joint research activities such as exchange of expertise, new research and collaborative organisation of seminars, conferences and symposiums. Through this MoU, Pakistan Navy War College and UMT’s Political Science and International Relations Department will not only enhance the intellectual capacity of scholars but will also explore the new horizons of quality research by adopting emerging interdisciplinary approaches.

Sharing his thoughts, Ibrahim Hassan Murad said with this MoU, both the institutions would prepare students for strategic leadership.

Rear Admiral Zahid Ilyas HI (M) SBt shared his remarks that through this initiative academia and students would be able to realise the true potential of blue economy whilst comprehending the security dynamics of maritime milieu. PNWC's collaboration would play a vital role in achieving national objectives for transformation and progress through education and research with combination of the key strengths of the both institutions.

Both institutions foresee further cooperation that will supplement and reinforce the existing academic initiatives in the fields of maritime economy and geo-strategic studies. They also underlined their commitment to human capital development by promoting maritime awareness in the youth.

Tevta: Technical Education & Vocational Training Authority (Tevta) secured 200 scholarships for its three-year Diploma of Associate Engineering (DAE) and two-year G-II Certificate Course students with the assistance of “The 66 Scholarships Foundation” for the year 2019-20.

According to Tevta spokesperson, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed by Tevta Chairperson Ali Salman Siddique and Foundation Chief Executive Officer Naveed Afraz here Tuesday at the Tevta Secretariat.