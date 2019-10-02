Three IEDs at Garden Police Station finally disposed of

KARACHI: Panic gripped the District City police after an anonymous caller warned of exploding the Garden police station with a bomb on Tuesday.

Three improvised explosive devices (IEDs) each containing one-and-a-half-kilograms of explosives, including ball bearings, were the case property of an FIR no 273/2002 that were placed at the Garden police station. Panic gripped the Garden and Nabi Bukhsh police stations after an anonymous caller called the police, warning them of exploding the police station with a bomb at 5pm.

Following the threatening call, the Garden and Nabi Buksh police stations were evacuated immediately. The experts from the bomb disposal squad and sniffer dogs from the Sindh Police’s K-9 unit were called.

The experts, however, found three IEDs during a search operation at the Garden police station. “These three IEDs could have exploded at any time as they have changed their shapes due to the weather conditions and long time placement,” senior BD expert inspector Ghulam Mustafa Korai said.

“These were the case properties and a case was on trial in the court.” The expert said that finally after finding the IEDs, BD experts took them to the suburbs of the city on main Super Highway and exploded them. “These IEDs could not be defused because they have already changed their shapes,” he said.