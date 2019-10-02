CTD head constable arrested for extortion

The Aram Bagh police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested an official of Sindh’s Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) for his involvement in demanding extortion money from a shopkeeper.

SHO Muhammad Akmal said the arrested suspect’s name was Taimoor Naveed and he was posted at the CTD Civil Lines as head constable, adding that he collected extortion money from a shopkeeper named Arshad Ali and also threatened him of dire consequences over refusing to pay up.

Rangers arrest four suspects

Sindh Rangers officials on Tuesday claimed that they had arrested four suspects during their raids that were carried out in different parts of the city. According to the spokesperson for the paramilitary force, three suspects were arrested during the soldiers’ raids conducted in the Zaman Town and Paposh Nagar localities.

The arrested suspects were identified as Asim, Danish Khan and Nasir (alias Charbi). They were accused of being involved in different incidents of robberies and other street crime. In another raid, Rangers troops arrested a suspect identified as Hayatullah during a raid conducted in the Sharea Faisal area. The paramilitary force’s spokesperson said the suspect was involved in drug peddling. The spokesperson also claimed that the soldiers seized weapons, ammunition and drugs from the possession of the suspects.