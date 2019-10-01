Cop martyred, 2 suicide bombers killed in Loralai

QUETTA: A policeman was martyred and three others injured on Monday when a suicide bomber blew himself up in the outskirts of Loralai City while another was killed in the cross firing.

According to police sources, Eagle Squad personnel deputed on the Quetta-Loralai Road signaled the suspects riding on a motorbike to stop, who instead sped while firing at the chasing policemen. One of the bombers blasted himself, killing policeman Ghulam Muhammad and injuring his colleagues Mir Ahmed, Muhammad Niaz and Abdul Manan. In the cross firing, the other bomber was killed.

The injured policemen were later shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital Loralai, where Abdul Manan was reported to be in serious condition. The law enforcement agencies reached the site and cordoned off the entire area.

Meanwhile, Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal Khan condemned the terrorist incident and expressed grief over the martyrdom of an Eagle Squad cop. He also prayed for the early recovery of the injured and directed the health department to ensure provision of the best medical treatment facilities to them.