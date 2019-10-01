Minister for improving female teachers’ capacity

LAHORE: Punjab Finance Minister Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht has said that identification of transparent and quality education system is imperative for identifying teachers’ qualification in the proposed law with regard to issuance of teaching licence.

Presiding over a meeting to review future roadmap of schools education department to ensure quality education in government schools at CM Office here Monday, he said that a suitable mechanism would be devised for improving the capacity of women teachers through the platform of Quaid-e-Azam Academy for Educational Development. Schools Education Minister Murad Raas, Adviser to CM Dr Salman Shah, provincial secretaries and others attended the meeting.

Hashim Jawan Bakht said that the services of Punjab Education Foundation could also be solicited with regard to the establishment of model schools. It is hoped that Urdu teaching system at primary level will help in better educating the students along with elimination of rot method of learning.

He hoped that HR management information system would improve departmental performance in SED after the success of e-transfer programme as the Insaf Afternoon School Programme has helped in increasing enrolment. The Insaf Mobile School System will also boost literacy at the grassroots, he added. He said that SED should move forward with a departmental vision to harvest better results.

He directed the SED officials to update the finance department about the need of required financial expenditures within the stipulated period of time for their programmes so that any delay may not hamper the programme targets.

Murad Raas highlighted the reforms programme of the SED adding that solution of teachers’ job related problems were broughtunder one click by using latest technology so as to improve the quality of education in public schools under the new deal 2018-23 policy.

This is aimed to help the teachers so that they could give full attention to teaching, he added. Additional incentives were being given to reinvigorate the head teachers’ role in addition to providing necessary training to them.

The first phase of the project for improving the syllabus has been completed. Similarly, Insaf Afternoon Schools Programme is a success to overcome the dearth of schools and model schools project is being launched this year to improve the schools conditions. Under Insaf Mobile School System, the child labourers will be provided education two to three hours daily to a nearby place to help improve the literacy rate. Early childhood education programme is also being launched as it would motivate and encourage kids to attain education, he concluded.

Dr Salman Shah said that provision of quality education in government institutions was a serious problem and added that teachers had a fundamental role in this regard. It is needed that the SED explain its benchmarks and apprise of its present position. It should also tell that how many talented teachers it has and when this issue could be overcome, he added.