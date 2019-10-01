PM visits Mirpur, briefed on relief activities

MIRPUR: Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday visited the quake-hit Mirpur district of Azad Jammu and Kashmir and was briefed about the ongoing relief activities.

The prime minister chaired a meeting to review the situation in the area hit by a 5.8 magnitude quake last week. The PM was in the US to attend the 74th UN General Assembly session when the tragedy occurred.

The participants of the meeting were informed about the relief measures being undertaken by the government and the strategy for rehabilitation of the victims, reports Geo.

AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Minister for Kashmir Affairs Ali Amin Gandapur, and theChairman National Disaster Management Authority attended the meeting. The PM also visited the District Hospital Mirpur to inquire after those wounded in the calamity.