Two UK mountaineers go missing from Chitral

CHITRAL: Two mountaineers from the United Kingdom (UK) went missing and three sustained injuries in a bid to scale the Khoya peak near Brogil in Upper Chitral on Sunday. Officials said the injured were shifted to hospital through helicopter and search was on for the missing ones. They said the mountaineers had reached Chitral last month.
