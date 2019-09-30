Osaka reaches China Open round

Ag AFP

BEIJING: Naomi Osaka said she had been “really riled up” as Japan’s two-time Grand Slam champion reached the second round at the China Open on Sunday despite being far from her best.

The 21-year-old former world number one racked up 26 unforced errors on the way to a 6-3, 7-6 (7/5) win over Jessica Pegula of the United States.Fourth seed Osaka looked frustrated and disgruntled on several occasions against the 76th-ranked Pegula. Osaka, who plays Andrea Petkovic of Germany next in Beijing, was disappointed that she was unable to replicate the form which won her the Pan Pacific Open in Japan a week ago.

Osaka’s triumph in the Pan Pacific Open was her first trophy since her second consecutive Grand Slam win, at the Australian Open in January.Another two-time Grand Slam winner, Simona Halep, cruised into round two in Beijing with a 6-1, 6-1 demolition of qualifier Rebecca Peterson. The Romanian has had ongoing problems with her back and, despite having little trouble swatting aside the Swede, admitted she was unable to play her normal game.

Venus Williams, whose sister Serena is not in the Chinese capital because of a knee problem, battled into the next round with a 6-3, 4-6, 7-5 victory over Barbora Strycova. Ashleigh Barty said that she expects to be fit for her opener in Beijing after the Australian world number one struggled with a calf problem in Wuhan.

The 23-year-old lost to eventual champion Aryna Sabalenka in Friday’s semi-final at the Wuhan Open and needed treatment on her left calf halfway through the second set.