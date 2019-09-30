CDA planting more saplings under clean, green drive

Islamabad : Under on-going clean and green campaign by the Capital Development Authority (CDA), wild growth is being cleared, tree plantation is being carried out in addition to addressing issues pertaining to cleanliness of the city.

As a result of vigorous push, significant area of the capital city has been cleared from rank vegetation and wild growth.

Mutual coordination among CDA, Environment Wing of MCI and Islamabad Administration ICT is playing key role in the efforts for reviving the Clean and Green status of capital city. This initiative was started under the supervision of ICT Administration last month to address the declining situation of cleanliness of the city and to remove unattended wild growth and rank vegetation.

All concerned departments were taken on board and after ensuring effective coordination among the departments, the city is gradually regaining its original shape.

During the recent efforts made in this regard, rank vegetation and wild growth has been removed from the median strips and green belts along the major roads, avenues, marakaz, markets, parks and roads within the sectors.

Furthermore, after removing wild growth and rank vegetation, landscaping along the major roads has also been initiated.

Improvement of general cleanliness of the city is also main focus of the on-going clean and green campaign.