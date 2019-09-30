close
Mon Sep 30, 2019
Newsdesk
September 30, 2019

Two martyred in unprovoked Indian firing across LoC

Top Story

RAWALPINDI: Two people were martyred and three wounded when the Indian Army resorted to unprovoked firing in the Nikial and Rakhchikri sectors along the Line of Control (LoC), targeting the civilian population, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Sunday.

A 60-year-old woman, Salamat Bibi, and 13-year-old boy, Zeeshan Ayub, embraced martyrdom in the firing, while three citizens — including two women — were injured. The injured have been evacuated to nearby hospital for medical relief. Pakistani troops responded befittingly to Indian fire, ISPR said.

