Mon Sep 30, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
September 30, 2019

Khursheed Shah’s ‘front man’ arrested in Rohri

National

OC
Our Correspondent
September 30, 2019

SUKKUR: The NAB Sukkur on Sunday arrested a contractor Haibat Khan Mahar from Rohri, known as the ‘front man’ of PPP MPA Syed Owais Shah and MNA Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah. The team also seized some documents during the raid.

Haibat Khan Mahar was arrested in Khursheed Shah’s case. He also constructed an ice factory on the government land. Besides, he also obtained government contracts on behalf of Khursheed Shah. The NAB team also searched his farmhouse.

