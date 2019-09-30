Indonesian ambassador to visit UAF today

FAISALABAD: Indonesian Ambassador to Pakistan Iwan Suyudhie Amri will visit the University of Agriculture Faisalabad to attend the interactive session on food and nutrition on Monday (today). During his visit, he would meet UAF Vice Chancellor Dr Muhammad Ashraf at his chamber. The ambassador would address the students on the interactive session on Pak-Indonesia food and nutrition collaborations. Dean Faculty of Food Nutrition and Home Science Dr Masood Sadiq Butt would present the welcome address. Meanwhile, a tree plantation drive would be launched in front of the Admin Block of the varsity. The UAF VC would inaugurate the campaign.