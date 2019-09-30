Working hard to re-emerge as all-rounder: Shadab

KARACHI: Pakistan’s young leggie Shadab Khan has been the most effective bowler in limited overs cricket. However, his performance during the last few one-dayers has not been impressive. The 20-year-old feels this and wants to perform well against Sri Lanka in the remaining two ODIs here at the National Stadium.

“Individually during the last few one-dayers my performance was not that good and will try to once again perform better for the team,” Shadab told a news conference here at the National Stadium just ahead of Pakistan’s practice session ahead of the second one-day against Sri Lanka to be held on Monday (today).

He said that it was a great opportunity for him to play in front of his home crowd. “Every player wants to play before his home crowd. I am feeling that it would be a debut one-day for me on my own soil. I hope to perform well tomorrow,” Shadab said.

Responding to a question, the Mianwali-born spinner said that conditions in Karachi suit spinners. “Yes, conditions here are helpful for spinners. Because of rains we did not see pitches but during one day net the pitch was helping the spinners. If such pitches are there then definitely I will try my best to take wickets,” Shadab said.

“I play as an all-rounder and when the team needs me in batting I try to perform in batting also. If I get a batting chance I will try to live up to the billing,” Shadab said.

When asked where he finds himself as a Test leggie and as a back-up for Yasir Shah, he said that he had been trying to improve himself in the longest format.

“I have left CPL to play first-class cricket. My aim is to bowl long spells in four-day cricket. We are to play a series against Australia and after the T20s against Sri Lanka I will get a first-class game and will try my best to bowl long spells and improve my bowling for Test matches,” Shadab said.

“As an all-rounder I don’t follow anyone but I follow Steve Smith. I am working hard on my batting and when I get a batting chance I will try to show to the world that I can play as an all-rounder,” Shadab said.

“Most Sri Lankan players are new but I have played under-19 cricket with most of them. I have also played against them while being part of Pakistan A side. I think in bowling they are missing only Lakmal but in batting those batsmen are there who were the second choice. The youngsters will definitely try to perform better because they would like to cement their places in the team. Individually I know all these guys,” Shadab said.

He said that he had worked really hard on his leg spin. “I have played under the captaincy of Misbah and have also played under Waqar Bhai’s coaching. They know my psyche. As Misbah has been a batsman, he helps me a lot in batting,” he said.

To a query, Shadab said that although he could not fill the vacuum left by Saqlain Mushtaq and Saeed Ajmal in spin bowling he was always trying to fill that. “I am always trying to fill that vacuum. Cricket has changed drastically these days. If you are able to take three wickets for 50 runs I think it will be helpful for the team. I am an attacking option in one-day cricket. I always try to take wickets and my economy in one-dayers is four and a half which is not bad,” Shadab said.

He has taken 56 wickets in 41 ODIs at an average of 29 and with 4.93 economy rate. He has scored 337 runs in 22 innings at an average of 25.92. After the first ODI of the three-match series between Pakistan and Sri Lanka was washed out the other day the two nations will meet in the second day-nighter here at the National Stadium on Monday (today), followed by the third and last game on Wednesday.