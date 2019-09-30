Sindh reiterates resolve to ban single-use plastic bags from tomorrow

The Sindh government has reiterated its resolve to impose a complete ban on single-use plastic bags of less than the required thickness in the entire province from Tuesday (tomorrow).

A statement issued on Sunday quoted Barrister Murtaza Wahab, the provincial administration’s spokesman, as saying that in August the government had announced its decision to ban single-use plastic bags across the province starting October 1.

Wahab said progress had already been made as the association of plastic manufacturers in the province announced abiding by the government’s decision and gave their assurance that they would not manufacture non-biodegradable plastic shopping bags any more.

The spokesman appealed to the people of the province to stop using polythene shopping bags because they are a major source of environmental pollution. He said plastic bags have also been a major cause of choking drainage lines and the sewerage system of Karachi. “Everyone has to play their role in improving the environment because the government can do nothing in this regard without the cooperation of the masses.”

The statement, however, did not mention how the Sindh government planned to ensure that there would be no more manufacture, sale and consumption of single-use plastic bags from tomorrow. It seems that the provincial administration does not wish to take any harsh punitive action to enforce its ban on plastic bags to avoid any adverse reaction from the public.

Haleji Lake

Wahab, who is also the chief minister’s adviser on environment, said in another statement that the Haleji Lake in District Thatta was being revived by releasing freshwater into it. He said that besides releasing freshwater, a plantation campaign will also be conducted in the surroundings of the lake to improve the environment of the area.

He also said that releasing freshwater will help decrease total dissolved solids so as to turn it into an ideal environment for marine life to thrive and to promote the fisheries industry in the area.

The adviser said that after its revival, the Haleji Lake would once more be in a position to attract migratory birds, which had earlier turned away from the wetland site due to unsuitable change in the chemical composition of the lake’s water.

Wahab said that the revived Haleji Lake would also be in a position to attract a large number of tourists from the surrounding areas, as it would be developed as a major recreational spot. He said that efforts to revive the Haleji Lake are a part of the Sindh government’s firm resolve to preserve and improve the environment of the province.