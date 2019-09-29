India responds to PM Imran’s UN speech

By Muhammad Saleh Zaafir

NEW YORK/ISLAMABAD: Exercising its right to reply to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s speech at 74th Session of the United Nations General Assembly, India Saturday said Mr. Khan's threat of unleashing nuclear devastation "qualifies as brinkmanship not statesmanship".

"Rarely has the General Assembly witnessed such misuse, rather abuse, of an opportunity to reflect. Words matter in diplomacy. Invocation of phrases such as 'pogrom', 'bloodbath', 'racial superiority', 'pick up the gun' and 'fight to the end' reflect a medieval mindset and not a 21st century vision," said Vidisha Maitra, First Secretary, Indian External Affairs Ministry.

Here's the text of her reply:

“Mr. President, I take the floor to exercise India's right of reply to the statement made by the prime minister of Pakistan. Every word spoken from the podium of this august assembly, it is believed, carries the weight of history. Unfortunately, what we heard today from Prime Minister Imran Khan of Pakistan was a callous portrayal of the world in binary terms. Us vs Them; Rich vs Poor; North vs South; Developed Vs Developing; Muslims vs Others. A script that fosters divisiveness at the United Nations. Attempts to sharpen differences and stir up hatred, are simply put - “hate speech”.

Prime Minister Imran Khan's threat of unleashing nuclear devastation, qualifies as brinksmanship, not statesmanship. Even coming from the leader of a country that has monopolized the entire value chain of the industry of terrorism, Prime Minister Khan's justification of terrorism was brazen and incendiary. For someone who was once a cricketer, and believed in the gentleman's game, today's speech bordered on crudeness of a variety reminiscent of the guns of Darra Adam Khel.

Mr. President, now that Prime Minister Imran Khan has invited UN observers to Pakistan, to verify that there are no militant organisations in Pakistan, the world will hold him to that promise. Here are a few questions that Pakistan can respond to as a precursor to the proposed verification:

1. Can Pakistan confirm the fact that it is home to 130 UN designated terrorists and 25 terrorist entities listed by the UN as of today. 2. Will Pakistan acknowledge that it is the only government in the world that provides pension to an individual listed in the Al Qaeda and Daesh sanctions list. 3. Can Pakistan explain why here in New York, its premier bank had to shut shop after it was fined millions of dollars over terror financing? 4. Will Pakistan deny that the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) has put the country on notice for its violation of 20 of the 27 key parameters? 5. And finally, would Prime Minister Khan deny to the city of New York that he was an open defender of Osama bin Laden?

Mr. President, having mainstreamed terrorism and hate speech, Pakistan is trying to play its wild card as the newfound champion of human rights. This is a country that has shrunk the size of its minority community from 23% in 1947, to 3% today, and has subjected Christians, Sikhs, Ahmadis, Hindus, Shias, Pashtuns, Sindhis, and Baloch, to draconian blasphemy laws, systemic persecution, blatant abuse and forced conversions.

Pogroms, Prime Minister Imran Khan Niazi, are not a phenomenon of today's vibrant democracies. We would request you to refresh your rather sketchy understanding of history. Do not forget the gruesome genocide perpetrated by Pakistan against its own people in 1971, and the role played by Lieutenant General AAK Niazi - a sordid fact that the honourable Prime Minister of Bangladesh reminded this assembly about earlier this afternoon.